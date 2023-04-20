Marcos eyes 1.2 million housing units under 4PH program

The government eyes to go beyond its annual target of 1 million housing units with the provision of at least 1.2 million units in 10 months.

Under the flagship Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing Program (4PH), President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed confidence that this can be achieved with the leadership of Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jerry Acuzar.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Marcos said: “So kung maka-start tayo… What are we now? Ten months? Ten months. Nag-1.2 million na si Secretary Jerry. Tingnan natin. Basta’t ipagpatuloy.”

“Malaking kumpiyansa ko kasi noong nasa private sector siya nagagawa niya talaga eh. Alam niyang gawin eh. So I think we just wait for the actual structures to start coming up. ‘Yan, puntahan din natin ‘yan pagka nangyari na,” he added during the groundbreaking event in Bulacan province.

As part of the DHSUD’s efforts to develop and adopt a national strategy to address the provision of shelter to Filipino families, the 4PH Program is mandated to ensure the alignment of the policies, programs, and projects of its attached agencies.

Currently, over 130 memoranda of understanding have been signed by the DHSUD with several local government units in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao since its launch in September last year.