Dubai Airports offer accommodation to Sudanese passengers affected by suspended flights to Khartoum

The Dubai International Airport has extended its support to Sudanese transit passengers, who were affected by the flight suspensions to Khartoum, due to safety reasons resulting from the current situation in Sudan.

In a statement released on Wednesday, a Dubai Airports spokesperson said it provided different support to the passengers who flew in Dubai from other countries.

Passengers were offered temporary accommodation until they can resume travel to Khartoum, or they choose to fly to other destinations.

Further, it assured that the Dubai Airports raised the highest priority on the safety of passengers and crew, while closely monitoring the situation in Sudan to identify the next steps.