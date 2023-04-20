BI to deploy 147 newly hired officers at NAIA starting April 24

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) will deploy 147 newly hired Immigration Officers (IOs) for on-site training at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) starting April 24.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said: “This action will help improve our service to the travelling public during this time, as well as ensure that immigration protocols are carried out properly against trafficking threats.”

Upon completion of the training, the new officers will be sent to different airports and offices of the BI nationwide in a bid to augment the agency’s manpower.

Moreover, immigration officers are set to undergo continuing trainings to improve both hard skills and soft skills.

“We want a more holistic approach in our trainings for our officers. Apart from theoretical trainings, we want to increase our trainings in other skills, like communication and conflict resolution, which are very important in the conduct of their duties,” Tansingco added.