Marcos surprised by Huang’s statement over Taiwan, to speak with envoy soon

President Bongbong Marcos said that he is planning to speak with Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian following his remarks on the plight of overseas Filipino workers in Taiwan.

“I think there must have been an element of… ‘yung lost in translation. English is not his first language. I’m very interested to know what it is that he meant. I believe, I interpret it as him trying to say you should not… Philippines do not… provoke or intensify the tensions because it will impact badly on the Filipinos. That’s how I take it,” Marcos said in a press briefing.

“We were all a little surprised, but I just put it down to the difference of language,” he added.

Marcos added that he plans to speak with Huang over the incident.

“I will be talking to the ambassador, I’m sure he will be very anxious to give his interpretation of what he was trying to say,” said Marcos.

Senators slammed the statement made by Huang and called him a bully.

The Chinese Embassy that the speech of the president was misquoted and misinterpreted.