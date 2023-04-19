Dubai Customs to continue ops during Eid Al Fitr

The Dubai Customs has announced that it will continue its services and maintain its opening hours at several customs centres and ports during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday starting on April 20.

Various customs centres, such as Deira Port, Dubai Creek Customs Centre, Hamriyah Centre, and Rashid Port Inspection Centre, will carry on with its operations to ensure smooth clearance of goods for both individuals and companies.

According to a WAM report: “The Jebel Ali Inspection Centre and Tecom Inspection Centre will also remain open 24/7. However, the Rashid Port Customer Service Centre and Jebel Ali Customer Service Centre will be closed during the Eid holiday and will resume work on April 24.”

Moreover, the agency noted that the Hatta Border Customs Centre, Dubai Logistics City, and the air customs centres at both Dubai Cargo Village and Dubai Airport Free Zone will operate around the clock.

Likewise, the Customs Declaration department will work 24/7 to clear customs transactions for customers.