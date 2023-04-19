AI Steals the show: Artist rejects photography award for computer-generated masterpiece

German artist Boris Eldagsen has refused to accept his prize after his work, created through AI, won the creative open category at last week’s Sony World Photography Award (SWPA).

Entitled “Pseudomnesia: The Electrician,” Eldagsen expressed his intent to create a discussion about the future of photography.

In his website, Eldagsen addressed SWPA after the latter claimed that they purposely awarded the prize despite knowing that it was AI-generated.

“Dear Sony World Photography Awards, stop saying nonsense and join the discussion that really matters,” he wrote in his website.

According to a BBC report, a spokesperson for the World Photography Organization said: “The creative category of the open competition welcomes various experimental approaches to image-making, from cyanotypes and rayographs to cutting-edge digital practices.”

“As he has now decided to decline his award, we have suspended our activities with him and in keeping with his wishes have removed him from the competition,” they added.

Meanwhile, Eldagsen revealed that his image and name has already been pulled out from the SWPA exhibition.

He extended his gratitude to the awarding body for choosing his image and making it “historic” as “the first AI-generated image to win in a prestigious international photography competition.”

“I applied as a cheeky monkey, to find out, if the competitions are prepared for AI images to enter. They are not. We, the photo world, need an open discussion. A discussion about what we want to consider photography and what not. Is the umbrella of photography large enough to invite AI images to enter – or would this be a mistake? With my refusal of the award I hope to speed up this debate,” he noted.

Eldagsen, who has been a photographer for 30 years before shifting to AI, encouraged the SWPA to donate the prize to the fotofestival in Odesa, Ukraine instead.

The SWPA Exhibition will run until May at Somerset House, London.