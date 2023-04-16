Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Rockwell offers your new home for as low as 790 dirhams; special deals up for grabs in PPIE

In another episode of TFT: Usapang OFW held on Sunday, The Filipino Times General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Vince Ang, together with Earl Dee, sales manager of Rockwell residential team, tackled what to look for in properties when investing.

The discussion highlighted the importance of investing now, with its elevated properties for as low as AED790.

According to Dee, now is the best time to invest because Rockwell ensures worthwhile investment options, leasability, capital appreciation, and increased purchasing power.

Screengrab from the webinar with Earl Dee, sales manager of Rockwell residential team

 

With the Rockwell promise, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are guaranteed of safety and security, after-sales services, diverse exclusive communities, and worry-free investment.

Moreover, Dee noted that Rockwell properties are situated in prime locations for growth with a reputable brand.

He added that OFWs need not to worry because Rockwell is partnered with multiple banks and papers can be processed digitally while abroad.

Screengrab from the webinar with Earl Dee, sales manager of Rockwell residential team

Meanwhile, Dee revealed that special offers are up for grabs during the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition that will happen on May 12-13, 2023 at Radisson Blu, Deira Creek, Dubai, UAE.

OFWs in the UAE can also visit Rockwell Land’s expansive real estate portfolio through their comprehensive website at: http://www.e-rockwell.com/international to know more.

