Periodic medical exam no longer required for driver’s license holders – LTO

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has removed the periodic medical exam for drivers as part of their requirements for the license.

LTO chief Jay Art Tugade ordered the requirement to be removed in order to lessen the burden to motorists.

Under current rules, holders of license with five year validity need to do medical exam on the third birthday after he or she was issued a license while holders of driver’s licenses with 10-year validity have to undergo medical examination on the fourth and seventh birthdates.

“There’s no empirical data showing that periodic medical examinations could prevent road crashes,” Tugade said in a statement.

The LTO however clarified that medical examination is still needed for new license applicants or those who will renew it.

“Kami sa LTO ay naniniwalang ang hakbang na ito’y magdudulot ng kaginhawahan sa ating mga kababayang motorista. Bukod sa menos-gastos sa paulit-ulit na medical exam, bawas-abala din lalo na sa mga taong mahalaga ang oras para sa trabaho. Nasa pagkukusa na lang ngayon ng bawat indibidwal kung gusto nilang sumalang sa medical exam,” the LTO chief said.