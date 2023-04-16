Migrante slams China for holding OFWs in Taiwan as ‘hostage’ amid conflict

Migrant advocate group Migrante International has slammed the recent statement of Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian threatening the safety of overseas Filipino workers in Taiwan should the Philippines interfere with its internal affair.

Huang told the Philippines against supporting Taiwan’s independence if it “cares genuinely” about the 150,000 OFWs based there, instead of “stoking the fire” by giving the United States access to military bases.

The group said that the threat kay expose Filipinos from racist acts should a conflict escalates.

“The biggest contribution that you can give to the opposition to US military bases, troops, and exercises in the Philippines is the cessation of your aggressive assertion of your claims over territories that are also being claimed by the Philippines,” the coalition said in a statement on Sunday.

“With its actions, China has presented itself as a convenient bogeyman that requires US presence and intervention in the region – a notion that is incorrect, even as it is influential,” it added.