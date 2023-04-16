Expert insights on the E-2 visa: Join ILOHB’s conference in Dubai

The programme will be organized in collaboration with ILOHB’s Middle East and Asia affiliate, Fortuna Skills Dubai, from April 26 to 29. It will include a comprehensive seminar, one-on-one consultation sessions, and networking opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors based in the UAE.

On April 26, ILOHB will be hosting a seminar in which it will be presenting the E-2 visa, covering extensive details about what the visa entails, who is eligible, and how ILOHB will be able to successfully facilitate their E-2 journey.

For the remaining days (April 27 to 29), the ILOHB team of experts will be available for complimentary one-on-one consultations with interested investors, to discuss their concerns and queries about the E-2 visa. This information is rarely readily available without a high consultancy fee and allows the individuals attending to make an informed decision about moving forward with the E-2 visa process.

The E-2 visa programme is an excellent opportunity for investors in the Middle East who are interested in expanding their business to the US. The E-2 visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows investors and their families to reside in the US for the purpose of directing and developing their business investment. The E-2 visa is particularly advantageous for investors in the Middle East because it does not require a minimum investment amount and the investor can renew their visa indefinitely. This means that investors in the Middle East can maintain their business interests in their home country while growing their business in the US. Furthermore, ILOHB’s partnership with Fortuna Skills Dubai guarantees a streamlined process for individuals applying from the Middle East and Asia and comprehensive guidance and support throughout the E-2 visa journey.

Compared to more well-known immigration paths, such as the EB-5 visa, the E-2 visa is relatively an unfamiliar visa in the Middle East. This event serves to highlight the E-2 visa as a more accessible and convenient option when attempting to relocate to the US to work and live. This is because there are lower investment costs needed to obtain the visa, while the EB-5 visa requires an investment of $800,000 or above. Due to the highly attainable nature of the E-2 visa, all types of investors, executives and employees are invited to attend the free event.

ILOHB hopes that attendees will find the seminar and consultations enlightening and will enable them to make an informed decision when considering their visa options. Given their record of success with E-2 visa cases, the ILOHB team is aware of the impact this can have, having seen past clients go on to develop their skills in the US, establish and expand their own business, join family in America, and give their children the opportunity to attend the US education system.

Viresha Perera, business development coordinator at ILOHB, says: “We are hoping to provide accurate information about the E-2 visa through this programme of events. Having been raised in Dubai myself, it is clear that the E-2 visa is relatively ambiguous in the Middle East and Asia. A more commonly known visa to entrepreneurs is the EB-5, but the EB-5 is simply not viable for a lot of entrepreneurs, due to the significantly higher investment costs.”

“With our upcoming seminar, we are hoping to better inform investors about the benefits of the E-2 visa and the opportunities that they and their family can benefit from. We are excited to provide individuals with complimentary consultations, wherein we’re hoping to learn more about their business and immigration goals and then advise them on how to achieve their goals through the E-2 visa.”

The seminar will be hosted in a Dubai hotel, with up to 100 attendees invited to join the ILOHB team. Those interested in attending the event will be able to register directly via their website.