Dubai hailed as safest city for solo female travellers

Courtesy of: Dubai Media Office

Dubai has been ranked as the safest city for solo female travellers, based on an index by the travel insurance company Insure My Trip.

According to a report from BBC, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ranked the highest of all countries in the index in the category of community safety, with 98.5 percent of women aged 15 years and older saying that they “feel safe walking alone at night in the city or area where they live”.

Particularly, Dubai has been named as the safest city for solo female travellers. Influencer Sandy Aouad, who lives both in Paris and Dubai, shared that she has always felt safe in the city, even in the outskirts.

“One time I had a flat tire, I left my car in the middle of the desert, unlocked with the keys inside. I knew fully well that I could trust the taxi would come to pick me up, and I would be sure the car would be safe,” said Aouad in the report.

Moreover, she recommended booking a desert safari for solo travellers to join groups and meet different people. For more thrill, she preferred skydiving at the Palm Dropzone.

