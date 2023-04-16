Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan grants golden visa to imams, preachers, religious researchers in the advent of Eid Al Fitr

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, has granted golden residency to the imams of mosques, preachers, muezzins, muftis and religious researchers who have completed 20 years of their work in Dubai before the much anticipated Eid Al Fitr.

In a Hamdan report released on Saturday, it stated that the decision came under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Dubai.

بتوجيهات محمد بن راشد وقبيل حلول عيد الفطر، حمدان بن محمد يُصدر قراراً بمنح الإقامة الذهبية لأئمة المساجد والخطباء والمؤذنين والوعاظ والمفتين والباحثين الدينيين ممن أكملوا 20 عاماً على رأس عملهم في #دبي، إضافة إلى مكرمة مالية بمناسبة العيد. (صورة أرشيفية)https://t.co/P8pNkzIcG4 pic.twitter.com/8eFOherKRJ — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 15, 2023

Moreover, a financial honor will be given on the occasion of Eid, on top of the golden visa, in appreciation of their efforts in advancing values ​​and morals, and spreading the values ​​of tolerance that characterize the UAE.

Eid Al Fitr for the public and private sector in the UAE is set to commence on Thursday, April 20.