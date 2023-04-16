Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DMW, ARTA to speed up OFW deployment via eBOSS system

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos7 hours ago

Courtesy of: Anti-Red Tape Authority

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) held a meeting to discuss the establishment of an electronic Business One-Stop Shop (eBOSS) to fast-track processes required by the government to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

DMW Secretary Maria Susana Ople met with ARTA Secretary Ernesto Perez and Undersecretary for Operations Gerald Divinagracia to lay out the steps in ensuring digital accessibility on the deployment process of OFWs.

The initiative was in response to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call to use digital empowerment in providing OFWs a red tape-free and fast transacting experience following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released on Friday, Perez said: “When we transition to streamlined and digitalized one-stop shops, we will enable many OFWs to access their applications at the comfort and safety of their homes or at any place in their convenience.”

“Conducting business process mapping workshops and putting up of BOSS are necessary steps prior to digitalizing the system through the eBOSS,” he added.

The DMW and ARTA has agreed to start conducting workshops on business process mapping with the regulating agencies and private stakeholder organizations to identify and remove any unnecessary and overlapping regulations, fees, or processes.

Further, a Joint Memorandum Circular will be signed including the formation of a Technical Working Group that will be headed by the DMW, supported by ARTA, and composed of key regulating agencies, to step up the initiative.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

