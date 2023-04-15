Puerto Galera declared unsafe for swimming due to oil spill impact

Puerto Galera and four areas nearby have been declared unsafe after failing consecutive water tests.

The results came after an oil spill incident in Oriental Mindoro after the sinking of a tanker carrying 800,000 liters of fuel.

Oriental Mindoro Governor Bonz Dolor made the statement after Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco made a scuba diving in Puerto Galera to promote its tourism.

“As far as water quality is concerned, salt water, from Puerto Galera to Bulalacao, failed,” Dolor said in a statement.

“The results came out last night. Puerto Galera failed in water quality in fourth consecutive tests. This means, prior to Holy Week, there were already findings of its failure on the level of oil or grease,” he added.

Experts from the University of the Philippines have warned that the oil spill may reach Puerto Galera but its LGU refused to believe it.

“I’ll wait for the official declaration of the DOH and DENR so that announcements could hold more water,” he added.

Dolor said that while swimming may be prohibited, other tourism activities can still be conducted.

“Our tourism is not limited to beaches. People can still go there but only for the meantime, considering that there is poor quality on the water. As far as grease and quality is concerned, we are advising the public to take caution,” Dolor added.