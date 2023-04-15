Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Puerto Galera declared unsafe for swimming due to oil spill impact

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Courtesy of: Presidential Communications Office

Puerto Galera and four areas nearby have been declared unsafe after failing consecutive water tests.

The results came after an oil spill incident in Oriental Mindoro after the sinking of a tanker carrying 800,000 liters of fuel.

Oriental Mindoro Governor Bonz Dolor made the statement after Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco made a scuba diving in Puerto Galera to promote its tourism.

“As far as water quality is concerned, salt water, from Puerto Galera to Bulalacao, failed,” Dolor said in a statement.

“The results came out last night. Puerto Galera failed in water quality in fourth consecutive tests. This means, prior to Holy Week, there were already findings of its failure on the level of oil or grease,” he added.

Experts from the University of the Philippines have warned that the oil spill may reach Puerto Galera but its LGU refused to believe it.

“I’ll wait for the official declaration of the DOH and DENR so that announcements could hold more water,” he added.

Dolor said that while swimming may be prohibited, other tourism activities can still be conducted.

“Our tourism is not limited to beaches. People can still go there but only for the meantime, considering that there is poor quality on the water. As far as grease and quality is concerned, we are advising the public to take caution,” Dolor added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at editori[email protected]

Related Articles

IMG 0924

PBC-Abu Dhabi presents InfoRoom 7 Ramadan Edition – All you need to know!

3 hours ago
naia

MIAA announces terminal reassignments starting April 16

6 hours ago
miles

Miles Ocampo shares thyroid cancer surgery journey

7 hours ago
gabriel baes

Cebu’s University of San Carlos grants “Gift of Education” scholarship to 2022 bar topnotcher

9 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button