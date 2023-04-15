PBC-Abu Dhabi presents InfoRoom 7 Ramadan Edition – All you need to know!

The Philippine Business Council (PBC) Abu Dhabi’s InfoRoom 7 Ramadan Edition was held last April 14 at the Pearl Lounge, Ramada Corniche.

Led by Prof. Gau Raganit, Chairman of PBC – Abu Dhabi, the event was attended by 45 business owners and decision makers from various sectors from F&B, Marketing, Events Management, Beauty & Wellness, E-Commerce, Travel, Healthcare, Training and more.

All you need to know in investment: Protect your investment and know your rights was presented by Atty. Abdol Barte of Barte Law Office & Synergy Consultancy Group who discussed the Investment red flags and scams while highlighting the importance of contract and agreements.

The second topic was presented by Mr. Shefeek Salim, Managing Director of NAS Chartered Accountants focused on All you need to know topic on Corporate Tax and New Federal Tax Authority Rulings which included the elaboration of the parameters set for Corporate Tax, the new FTA regulations, and its impact to SME’s.

Moreover, Prof. Gau Raganit has presented PBC – Abu Dhabi’s accomplishments in year 2022-2023 and the activities aligned with the new strategy of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce.

Programs and projects of the council were highlighted in collaboration with private and government entities. It aims to foster synergy among the business community and vibrant economy of the Emirates of Abu Dhabi.

After the Seminar, the event proceeded with IFTAR at the Lemon Lounge and graced by the presence of HE Alfonso Ver and Consul General Marford where sumptuous meals were served to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan while networking happened.