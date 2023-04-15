Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

PBC-Abu Dhabi presents InfoRoom 7 Ramadan Edition – All you need to know!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

PBC-Abu Dhabi's InfoRoom 7 Ramadan Edition

The Philippine Business Council (PBC) Abu Dhabi’s InfoRoom 7 Ramadan Edition was held last April 14 at the Pearl Lounge, Ramada Corniche.

Led by Prof. Gau Raganit, Chairman of PBC – Abu Dhabi, the event was attended by 45 business owners and decision makers from various sectors from F&B, Marketing, Events Management, Beauty & Wellness, E-Commerce, Travel, Healthcare, Training and more.

IMG 0959
PBC-Abu Dhabi’s InfoRoom 7 Ramadan Edition attended by 45 business owners and decision makers from various sectors from F&B, Marketing, Events Management, Beauty & Wellness, E-Commerce, Travel, Healthcare, Training and more

All you need to know in investment: Protect your investment and know your rights was presented by Atty. Abdol Barte of Barte Law Office & Synergy Consultancy Group who discussed the Investment red flags and scams while highlighting the importance of contract and agreements.

The second topic was presented by Mr. Shefeek Salim, Managing Director of NAS Chartered Accountants focused on All you need to know topic on Corporate Tax and New Federal Tax Authority Rulings which included the elaboration of the parameters set for Corporate Tax, the new FTA regulations, and its impact to SME’s.

Image 550
All you need to know topic discussion

Moreover, Prof. Gau Raganit has presented PBC – Abu Dhabi’s accomplishments in year 2022-2023 and the activities aligned with the new strategy of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce.

Image 960
All you need to know topic discussion

Programs and projects of the council were highlighted in collaboration with private and government entities. It aims to foster synergy among the business community and vibrant economy of the Emirates of Abu Dhabi.

After the Seminar, the event proceeded with IFTAR at the Lemon Lounge and graced by the presence of HE Alfonso Ver and Consul General Marford where sumptuous meals were served to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan while networking happened.

WhatsApp Image 2023 04 15 at 12.34.57 AM
PBC-Abu Dhabi’s Iftar

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

naia

MIAA announces terminal reassignments starting April 16

6 hours ago
oil spill

Puerto Galera declared unsafe for swimming due to oil spill impact

6 hours ago
miles

Miles Ocampo shares thyroid cancer surgery journey

7 hours ago
gabriel baes

Cebu’s University of San Carlos grants “Gift of Education” scholarship to 2022 bar topnotcher

8 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button