MIAA announces terminal reassignments starting April 16

The Manila International Airport is pushing through with terminal reassignments beginning April 16.

The following are the new terminal assignments:

From Terminal 1 to Terminal 3:

* JetStar

* Jet Asia

* Starlux

* Scoot

* China Southern

* Philippine Airlines flights to Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Phnom Penh

“Please make sure to double-check your flight information before heading to the airport,” the MIAA said in an advisory.

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) said they are ready to comply with the new assignments in line with the government’s plan to make NAIA Terminal 2 an all domestic airport.

“Starting April 16, 2023, Philippine Airlines flights to and from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), Phnom Penh, and Singapore will depart from and arrive at Terminal 1 of Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), along with PAL flights to the United States, Guam, Canada and Bali,” PAL said in a statement.

“All other PAL international flights, as well as all domestic flights, depart from and arrive at NAIA Terminal 2,” it added.

The airline reminded passengers to check the flight terminal assigned to your flight before proceeding to the airport, to ensure a hassle-free departure and arrival.

“Shuttle buses between Terminals 1 and 2 will be available for PAL passengers arriving in either terminal and connecting to a flight in the other terminal. Passengers of other airlines may use the shuttle buses provided by the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA),” PAL said.