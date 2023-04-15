Japan Prime Minister ‘safe and unharmed’ after a blast was heard from speech area

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was rushed to a safer place after a blast was heard near the area where Kishida is delivering a speech.

National broadcaster NHK said that the prime minister was safe, and a person was detained at the scene at a port in Wakayama in western Japan.

In a BBC report, a witness saw a man throwing something, followed by smoke, while another said they heard a big bang.

No injuries were reported.

“Police are investigating details, but I’d like to apologize for worrying many people and causing them trouble,” Kishida said.