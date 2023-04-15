Gov’t to implement single ticketing system in Metro Manila starting May 2

Starting May 2, a single ticketing system will be implemented for traffic violators in Metro Manila.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) will begin its pilot testing in seven local government units (LGUs): San Juan, Muntinlupa, Quezon City, Valenzuela, Parañaque, Manila and Caloocan.

Cashless transactions will also be observed in this system that is connected to the Land Transportation Management System of the LTO with ‘real-time data sharing’ and verification of information of the violator.

In a statement released on Thursday, MMDA Acting Chair Don Artes said: “The pilot testing will be done so the next LGUs that will be onboard will roll out their respective systems seamlessly.”

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomed the passing of the single ticketing system.

“Let this be a way for all our motorists to become more conscious and respectful of our laws, rules, and regulations,” Marcos said in a PNA report.

The single ticketing system eyes to improve the traffic management in Metro Manila by standardizing apprehension procedures, payment of fines, and redemption of vehicle plates and driver’s licenses, among others.