Dubai’s Floating Bridge to close for 5 weeks starting April 17

The popular Dubai Floating Bridge will be closed for 5 weeks starting on April 17 to pave way for major maintenance works, according to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

To ease the flow of traffic, RTA has laid out an integrated plan to reroute motorists to alternative roads and crossings namely Al Maktoum Bridge, Infinity Bridge, and Al Garhoud Bridge

.@rta_dubai will close the Floating Bridge in both directions for 5 weeks starting this Monday 17th April 2023 to give way for major maintenance works.https://t.co/H3kVB2u1rv pic.twitter.com/kMHAZyrzuk — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 14, 2023

In a report from the Dubai Media Office released on Friday, RTA said Al Mamzar Street’s exit is also open for motorists coming from Al Ittihad Street in addition to main roads such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road as follows:

Traffic from Sharjah through Al Ittihad Street: To use Al Mamzar Exit which will be open for traffic (previously restricted to Buses and Taxis) to ease the access to the Infinity Bridge via Cairo and Al Khaleej Streets.

Traffic from Deira to Bur Dubai through Al Khaleej Street: To use the Infinity Bridge

Traffic fromSharjah to Bur Dubai through Al Ittihad Road: To use the Infinity Bridge via Cairo and Al Khaleej Streets, as well as Al Garhoud Bridge or Al Maktoum Bridge.

Traffic from Bur Dubai to Deira through Khalid bin Al Waleed Street: To use Al Maktoum Bridge and the Infinity Bridge.

Traffic from Bur Dubai to Deira through Umm Hurair Road: To use Al Maktoum Bridge

Traffic from Bur Dubai to Deira through Sheikh Zayed Road: To use Al Garhoud Bridge, Al Maktoum Bridge, Infinity Bridge and the Business Bay Crossing

Traffic from Bur Dubai to Deira through Oud Metha Road: To use Al Maktoum Bridge and Al Garhoud Bridge

Traffic from Bur Dubai to Deira through Al Riyadh Street: To use Al Maktoum Bridge

Motorists travelling between Bur Dubai and Deira may use main roads such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road

Meanwhile, RTA will continue to monitor and manage the traffic movement to ensure smooth flow during the closure of the Floating Bridge through the Enterprise Command and Control Centre and the Intelligent Traffic Systems Centre.

Road users are encouraged to abide by speed limits and use alternative routes and public transport means.