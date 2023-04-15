Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Chinese employee wins 365 days of paid leave at company’s lucky draw

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos3 hours ago

Screengrab from Douyin

An employee in China has won 365 days of paid leave at an annual company dinner.

A video footage of the lucky employee receiving his prize was posted on Douyin, a sister company of TikTok, and has gone viral.

The video started with him holding up a plaque with the words “365 days of paid leave” written in Chinese.

In a report from The Straits Times, an administrative employee at the company, identified as Ms. Chen said no one in their firm had expected the man, who reportedly holds a managerial position, to win the prize.

Their boss was also surprised, and the company is currently discussing with the employee if he would like to use the paid leave or encash it.

The event happened at the company’s annual dinner and the man won the prize during a lucky draw.

Given the pandemic, the event was halted for three years and the firm wanted to host the lucky draw as a form of stress relief for its employees.

Meanwhile, the video has garnered several reactions and suggestions from netizens on what the man should do with his prize.

