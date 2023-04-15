Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Cebu’s University of San Carlos grants “Gift of Education” scholarship to 2022 bar topnotcher

Courtesy of: Gabriel Baes

The University of San Carlos in Cebu has granted Gabriel Gil Baes the “Gift of Education” scholarship after making it to the Top Ten in the 2022 Bar Examinations.

According to an Inquirer report, Baes will be entitled to nominate a person who will receive a full scholarship from his alma mater.

Baes, who ranked sixth in the exams with a rating of 87.25 percent, was the only law graduate from a provincial university who hurdled the bar results released by the Supreme Court on Friday.

Moreover, the University of San Carlos Law garnered a 93.47 percent passing rate for its first-time takers and is ranked as the 4th best-performing law school in the country with more than 100 examinees.

