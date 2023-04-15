Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Blind graduate from Baguio passes 2022 bar exams

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Courtesy of: Pablito V. Sanidad Sr.

Anthony Mark Dulawan Emocling of the University of Baguio Law School, a visually impaired bar taker has passed the 2022 Bar Examination, making him the first blind passer.

Emocling placed 1,407 in the list of 3,992 passers of the 2022 Bar.

In a Facebook post from the Baguio Chronicle, Emocling is a Baguio boy and is a son of a taxi driver in the city.

Moreover, he was also a cum laude graduate of Political Science, also in the University of Baguio.

Meanwhile, Narvacan, Ilocos Sur Mayor Pablito Sanidad Sr. congratulated Emocling in a Facebook post for going “against all the odds and despite being blind is now a Lawyer.”

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

gabriel baes

Cebu’s University of San Carlos grants “Gift of Education” scholarship to 2022 bar topnotcher

41 mins ago
tft website 5

Joshua Garcia clarifies relationship status with Bella Racelis

1 hour ago
kishida

Japan Prime Minister ‘safe and unharmed’ after a blast was heard from speech area

2 hours ago
tippy dos santos

Singer Tippy Dos Santos among 2022 Bar Exam passers

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button