Blind graduate from Baguio passes 2022 bar exams

Anthony Mark Dulawan Emocling of the University of Baguio Law School, a visually impaired bar taker has passed the 2022 Bar Examination, making him the first blind passer.

Emocling placed 1,407 in the list of 3,992 passers of the 2022 Bar.

In a Facebook post from the Baguio Chronicle, Emocling is a Baguio boy and is a son of a taxi driver in the city.

Moreover, he was also a cum laude graduate of Political Science, also in the University of Baguio.

Meanwhile, Narvacan, Ilocos Sur Mayor Pablito Sanidad Sr. congratulated Emocling in a Facebook post for going “against all the odds and despite being blind is now a Lawyer.”