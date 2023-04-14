Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE: Where to catch spectacle of Eid Al-Fitr fireworks!

Tricia Gajitos

File Photo

As the Eid Al Fitr break is set to commence on Thursday, April 20, workers in the public and private sectors can enjoy the long weekend by watching the skies light up with these firework shows across the city.

Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR

Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR are offering a remarkable Eid celebration experience for family and friends. Both areas are to hold fireworks display on the third day of Eid Al Fitr at 9pm for free.

Dubai Parks and Resorts, Riverland

Dubai Parks and Resorts is a festive wonderland for family and friends. This Eid Al Fitr, you can witness one of the two firework shows in Riverland scheduled on the third day of Eid Al Fitr at 7pm and 9pm respectively for free.

Global Village

Crowd-favorite Global Village presents a fireworks display on the second and third day of Eid Al Fitr at 9pm. As the attraction is set to close its doors at the end of the month, this long weekend is a great time to visit. Global Village is open from 6pm to 2am with AED20 entrance fee.

Jumeirah Beach

Enjoy a spectacular breath-taking display of fireworks, food, and fun at Etisalat by e&Beach Canteen at Jumeirah Beach, just behind Sunset Mall, on the second day of Eid Al Fitr at 9pm for free.

Yas Island

To mark the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, Yas Island will display fireworks during the first two days of Eid at 9pm.

 

