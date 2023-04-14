Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Crocodile Park to open on April 18

Courtesy of: Dubai Media Office

The Dubai Crocodile Park is set to open its doors to the public on April 18.

Home to 250 Nile crocodiles of all ages, from babies to huge adults, the 20,000 square meters facility includes a year-round climate-controlled water and the highest safety standards for guests while looking out over the crocodile dominated river views.

Dubai Crocodile Park offers a family-friendly experience, which features a one-of-a-kind natural history museum, an African lake-themed aquarium, and a large outdoor landscaped areas.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Tarryn Clare, the exhibit curator of Dubai Crocodile Park said: “Welfare and education are at the heart of Dubai Crocodile Park. Since the crocs moved into our facility, we’ve had babies hatch, which is the ultimate proof of the animals thriving.”

“We can’t wait to welcome the public to experience these amazing animals, and to educate them about the importance of their conservation and protection,” Clare added.

Educational panels are displayed along the visitors’ path with curated sessions for school trips and a team of expert guides.

Additionally, the park also hosts multiple dining outlets and provides comfort with multiple air-conditioned spaces with a unique African vibe evident throughout its architecture and landscape.

Open from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM daily, tickets are available for purchase at the park entrance.

Ticket prices are 95 AED for adults and 75 AED for children between three and 12 years old.

