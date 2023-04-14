Dubai-based artist creates artwork series featuring celebrity look-alike volunteers in Karama

Dubai-based artist Jyo John Mulloor has created an artwork series featuring volunteers in the Karama neighborhood who looked like celebrities.

As the country observes Ramadan, Mulloor was inspired by the kindness of the group of chefs and waiters who volunteered to serve during the Holy Month.

In his Instagram post, Mulloor uploaded the series of photos starring Cristiano Ronaldo, Pope Francis, Bruce Willis, Jennifer Lopez, Will Smith, Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise, David Beckham, Emma Watson, at Keanu Reeves.

“Inspired by their kindness, I decided to spread the message of not wasting food and helping those in need. Let’s make this Ramadan season a time of giving, and donate our surplus food to those who need it most,” he captioned.

Moreover, Mulloor encouraged everyone to join him in supporting the volunteers and make a difference in the community.