Dubai-based artist creates artwork series featuring celebrity look-alike volunteers in Karama

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos4 hours ago

Courtesy of: jyo_john_mulloor

Dubai-based artist Jyo John Mulloor has created an artwork series featuring volunteers in the Karama neighborhood who looked like celebrities.

As the country observes Ramadan, Mulloor was inspired by the kindness of the group of chefs and waiters who volunteered to serve during the Holy Month.

In his Instagram post, Mulloor uploaded the series of photos starring Cristiano Ronaldo, Pope Francis, Bruce Willis, Jennifer Lopez, Will Smith, Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise, David Beckham, Emma Watson, at Keanu Reeves.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jyo John Mulloor (@jyo_john_mulloor)

“Inspired by their kindness, I decided to spread the message of not wasting food and helping those in need. Let’s make this Ramadan season a time of giving, and donate our surplus food to those who need it most,” he captioned.

Moreover, Mulloor encouraged everyone to join him in supporting the volunteers and make a difference in the community.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

