DMW: PH, Saudi Arabia in final stages of talks in giving unpaid wages

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople has expressed her gratitude to the Saudi government for facilitating the claims of unpaid wages and other benefits due to around 10,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Thousands of OFWs lost their jobs after several Arab construction companies declared bankruptcy in 2016.

“We thank most of all Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for his compassionate and generous leadership that affirms his sincere friendship with President Marcos, Jr. and concern for the Filipino people because now, his Government is moving in a clear and decisive direction on how these long-standing claims can be finally resolved,” Ople said in a media briefing.

“Thank God, we are now at the final stages of closing this most trying issue that has dragged on for years,” she added.

Ople said that they are now in talks with the KSA government, through the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) and in close coordination with the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh.

The Saudi government also requested the DMW to submit a list of claimants for approval by a special committee created by the Saudi government.

It can be recalled that last November 2022, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia informed President Bongbong Marcos that his government would provide the funds to enable the aggrieved OFWs to claim the back wages and other benefits due them that should have been paid for by their private employers.

“The ball is now in our court, and so the DMW appeals to all legitimate claimants to please get in touch with us by sending an e-mail to: [email protected],” Ople said.

“The DMW has created a dedicated team to respond to e-mails and help workers submit clear, accurate information to validate their claims,“ she added.