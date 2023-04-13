UAE’S Rashid Rover set to land on moon on April 25

The Rashid Rover, onboard the HAKUTO-R Mission 1 Lunar Lander, is set to land on the Moon on April 25 at 8:40 PM (UAE time), according to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre.

According to the Dubai Media Office, the lander carrying Rashid Rover will execute multiple orbital control maneuverers at around 7:40 PM on April 25, to reach a 100 km circular orbit around the Moon before initiating the landing sequence.

.@MBRSpaceCentre: The landing date of the HAKUTO-R lander,carrying aboard the Rashid Rover, on the surface of the Moon,is set for 25 April at 8:40 PM (UAE time).The date is subject to change depending on the mission’s operations. Alternative landing dates are 26 April,1 and 3 May pic.twitter.com/6OQWdTZaCU — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 12, 2023

During the landing sequence, the lander will perform a braking burn, firing its main propulsion system to decelerate from orbit.

The lander will then adjust its altitude and reduce velocity using a series of pre-set commands to make a soft landing on the confirmed site of Atlas Crater in the Mare Frigoris.

In case of any changes in operational conditions, three alternative landing sites, with the next landing opportunities set for April 26, May 1 and 3, have also been scheduled.