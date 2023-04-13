Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE’S Rashid Rover set to land on moon on April 25

Tricia Gajitos

Courtesy of: Emirates News Agency

The Rashid Rover, onboard the HAKUTO-R Mission 1 Lunar Lander, is set to land on the Moon on April 25 at 8:40 PM (UAE time), according to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre.

According to the Dubai Media Office, the lander carrying Rashid Rover will execute multiple orbital control maneuverers at around 7:40 PM on April 25, to reach a 100 km circular orbit around the Moon before initiating the landing sequence.

During the landing sequence, the lander will perform a braking burn, firing its main propulsion system to decelerate from orbit.

The lander will then adjust its altitude and reduce velocity using a series of pre-set commands to make a soft landing on the confirmed site of Atlas Crater in the Mare Frigoris.

In case of any changes in operational conditions, three alternative landing sites, with the next landing opportunities set for April 26, May 1 and 3, have also been scheduled.

