Vehicle collision on UAE highway serves as warning against reckless driving, says Abu Dhabi Police

The Abu Dhabi Police have taken to social media to raise awareness about the dangers of reckless driving after a video was released showing a vehicle cutting across four lanes on a highway in the United Arab Emirates. The incident resulted in a collision with a truck and the vehicle overturning.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police has urged drivers to exercise caution when overtaking other vehicles and to ensure that the road ahead is clear before changing lanes. The authorities have also called on drivers to avoid reckless lane changes that put themselves and other motorists at risk.

In a social media post as part of their ‘Your Comment’ initiative, the force emphasized the importance of using indicators when changing lanes and staying in the correct lane when moving to another road. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of responsible driving and encourage motorists to avoid sudden deviations that could lead to accidents.