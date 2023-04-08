UAE travelers opting for Asian beach retreats this Eid Al Fitr break

Travel agents in the UAE are reporting a significant increase in travel bookings for Eid Al Fitr 2023 compared to the same period last year.

Some agents have seen up to a 25% increase in bookings for an average of 4- or 5-night stays, with most travelers opting for Asian destinations.

According to dnata Travel, Indian Ocean destinations and stays on Thailand’s Phuket Island are particularly popular for beach holidays, with half-board or all-inclusive dining plans.

Meanwhile, travelers are trending towards city breaks and shopping trips in Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Italy, and the UK, opting for bed and breakfast meal plans for dining flexibility.

To secure their preferred type of trip, travelers are making bookings further in advance.

Travelers are also looking for destinations with cooler weather and a shorter travel time of six hours or less. Baku, Slovenia, and Albania are among the popular travel spots for Eid, with families primarily enquiring about holiday packages for an average of 4 or 5 days.

Some travel agents are also seeing an increase in demand for Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, and Serbia.

According to travel agents, people are excited to travel this year for Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha, and the summer, resulting in a strong demand for holiday packages.

UAE residents are expected to get their first long weekend of 2023 for Eid Al Fitr, which is expected to fall on Friday, April 21, according to the International Astronomical Centre. The Islamic festival is celebrated on the first of Shawwal — the month that follows Ramadan in the Hijri calendar.