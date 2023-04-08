Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Michelangelo’s artworks to be exhibited in PH in July

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos4 hours ago

Courtesy of: Sistine Chapel Philippines

Michelangelo’s acclaimed artworks will be coming to the Philippines in July featuring the historical works at the Sistine Chapel in Rome.

Entitled “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition,” the traveling exhibit will be a digital art space showcasing the famous art pieces of Michelangelo in the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, Rome.

The exhibit will run from July 1 to September 30 on the second floor of Estancia Mall in Capitol Commons within Ortigas Center, Pasig City.

In a report from Interaksyon, the renowned paintings to be shown include “The Great Flood,” “The Fall of Man and the Expulsion from Paradise,” and “The Creation of Adam.”

Ticket sale will begin on April 16.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos4 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS miss u ph

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Pre-Pageant Challenges open to public voting

4 mins ago
Screen Shot 2023 04 08 at 3.33.16 PM

Vehicle collision on UAE highway serves as warning against reckless driving, says Abu Dhabi Police

2 hours ago
Image 1 Big Bad Wolf Books 2023

Big Bad Wolf Kicks Off Its Biggest Book Sale

2 hours ago
tft website 3

4 dead after drowning in Batangas, Quezon on Good Friday

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button