Michelangelo’s artworks to be exhibited in PH in July

Michelangelo’s acclaimed artworks will be coming to the Philippines in July featuring the historical works at the Sistine Chapel in Rome.

Entitled “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition,” the traveling exhibit will be a digital art space showcasing the famous art pieces of Michelangelo in the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, Rome.

The exhibit will run from July 1 to September 30 on the second floor of Estancia Mall in Capitol Commons within Ortigas Center, Pasig City.

In a report from Interaksyon, the renowned paintings to be shown include “The Great Flood,” “The Fall of Man and the Expulsion from Paradise,” and “The Creation of Adam.”

Ticket sale will begin on April 16.