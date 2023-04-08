Big Bad Wolf Kicks Off Its Biggest Book Sale

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is back with over one million books to offer. The “Biggest Book Sale In The World” is being held at Sound Stages, Dubai Studio City; and is open from 9AM to 2AM from April 7 to April 16, 2023.

This year’s edition of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale offers unbelievable discounts of over 75 percent on selected book titles. A wide range of categories are available for visitors to browse: Big Bad Wolf Top 10 picks, “UNBELIEVEBLE” picks, fiction, non-fiction, young adult, kids, cooking and baking, architecture and landscape, crime and thriller, self-help, business, history, references, and so much more.

Apart from books, there are also art materials, figurines, boardgames, collectibles, and other products that are available at the sale.

This exhibition is the perfect opportunity for book lovers and enthusiasts alike to expand their collection with Big Bad Wolf Book’s host of special offers and unbeatable prices.

For instance, The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is introducing gift vouchers for the first time, wherein customers can buy and gift to fellow reading enthusiasts or their friends and family and encourage more people to pick up a book or two.

Additionally, customers can partake in an exciting ‘Book Haul’ contest, as part of which they need to simply upload a creative image or video of their experience at the Book Sale on BBW’s social media with the hashtag #BBWDUBAI and stand a chance to take home a trolley full of their favorite reads.

But that’s not all, to unlock and enjoy exclusive promos, discounts and other benefits, customers are encouraged to sign up as a member using this link.

With the vision to promote literacy and reading among communities worldwide. The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale has attracted flocks of book lovers from across the region and has earned a reputation for offering unbelievable selections and prices on books—serving as an excellent opportunity for avid readers to build their collections, pass on books to their loved ones and connect with readers from all over the world.