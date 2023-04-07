WHO says COVID-19 emergency status may be lifted this year

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the emergency status of COVID-19 may be lifted this year.

“I think we will be able to lift it this year,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a press conference.

The WHO chief did not give an exact timeframe on when the status will be lifted but an experts’ committee will be meeting in May to discuss the state of COVID-19.

For now, the WHO is considering COVID-19 as public health emergency of international concern.

The WHO declared COVID-19 as a pandemic in March 2020 after thousands of cases have been recorded and more than 4,000 deaths.