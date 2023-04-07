Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WHO says COVID-19 emergency status may be lifted this year

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

File Photo

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the emergency status of COVID-19 may be lifted this year.

“I think we will be able to lift it this year,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a press conference.

The WHO chief did not give an exact timeframe on when the status will be lifted but an experts’ committee will be meeting in May to discuss the state of COVID-19.

For now, the WHO is considering COVID-19 as public health emergency of international concern.

The WHO declared COVID-19 as a pandemic in March 2020 after thousands of cases have been recorded and more than 4,000 deaths.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

tft website 2

Business leaders laud UAE move to offer corporate tax relief to startups, SMEs

42 seconds ago
TFT Website Photo 51

UAE unemployment insurance: 1 million signed up for job loss scheme

10 mins ago
naia t2

NAIA Terminal 2 gets makeover

3 hours ago
tansingco

Tansingco reminds immigration officers to remain steadfast amid issues

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button