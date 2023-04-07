Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Tansingco reminds immigration officers to remain steadfast amid issues

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos3 hours ago

Courtesy of: Bureau of Immigration, Republic of the Philippines

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco has reminded immigration officers assigned at the different ports of entry and exit to remain in full force despite various issues encountered in the past weeks.

In a statement on Friday, Tansingco said: ““Our officers sacrifice time for themselves and their families to serve the traveling public this holiday season.”

“I hope that previous issues won’t muddle the important role that they play in border management,” he added.

Tansingco conducted an inspection of the agency’s operations on Wednesday and personally talked to the officers on duty and reminded them of their role as public servants.

“If you are doing your work efficiently and professionally, then you have the management’s support,” said Tansingco to the officers.

Further, Tansingco encouraged netizens to post and share good experiences with the agency, for the public to also see the improvements in the bureau.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos3 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

tft website 2

Business leaders laud UAE move to offer corporate tax relief to startups, SMEs

6 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 51

UAE unemployment insurance: 1 million signed up for job loss scheme

15 mins ago
naia t2

NAIA Terminal 2 gets makeover

3 hours ago
fireworks 2022 uae al maryah island

Eid Al Fitr 2023: Abu Dhabi Police warns against dangers of illegal fireworks

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button