Tansingco reminds immigration officers to remain steadfast amid issues

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco has reminded immigration officers assigned at the different ports of entry and exit to remain in full force despite various issues encountered in the past weeks.

In a statement on Friday, Tansingco said: ““Our officers sacrifice time for themselves and their families to serve the traveling public this holiday season.”

“I hope that previous issues won’t muddle the important role that they play in border management,” he added.

Tansingco conducted an inspection of the agency’s operations on Wednesday and personally talked to the officers on duty and reminded them of their role as public servants.

“If you are doing your work efficiently and professionally, then you have the management’s support,” said Tansingco to the officers.

Further, Tansingco encouraged netizens to post and share good experiences with the agency, for the public to also see the improvements in the bureau.