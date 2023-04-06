Marcos vows continued gov’t initiatives to boost economy

The country’s inflation rate dropped to 7.6 percent last month, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

It climbed down from 8.6 percent in February and 8.7 percent in January this year due to the decrease in food prices such as those of vegetables and meat.

A big part of this is the decline in the price of gasoline and diesel in the transportation sector, basic utilities such as water and electricity, as well as the price of LPG and electricity.

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the government will continue to implement programs and initiatives to address inflation and bring it even lower than the target before the end of the year.