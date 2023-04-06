Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos vows continued gov’t initiatives to boost economy

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos48 mins ago

File Photo

The country’s inflation rate dropped to 7.6 percent last month, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

It climbed down from 8.6 percent in February and 8.7 percent in January this year due to the decrease in food prices such as those of vegetables and meat.

A big part of this is the decline in the price of gasoline and diesel in the transportation sector, basic utilities such as water and electricity, as well as the price of LPG and electricity.

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the government will continue to implement programs and initiatives to address inflation and bring it even lower than the target before the end of the year.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos48 mins ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Image

Celebrate Easter Sunday at Radisson Blu Hotel’s super family brunch

5 mins ago
mpd

PNP rolls out “Bisikleta Iglesia” for intensified security for the Holy Week

1 hour ago
immigration

BI: Airport ops for Holy Week ‘smooth sailing’

2 hours ago
iStock 1139470551

Eid Al Fitr 2023: Likely dates of 4-day holiday in the UAE announced

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button