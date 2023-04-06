Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Fire razes family of five due to overcharged e-bike

Tricia Gajitos

Courtesy of: Philippine News Agency/Kristine Ilumin Sampayan

A family of five was killed after a fire razed their home due to an overcharged electric bike, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Pozorrubio.

In a report from the Philippine News Agency, Fire Officer 3 Christian Verosil said the e-bike was on the ground floor of the victim’s residence and was left plugged in overnight.

Verosil noted that their electronic bike does not have an automatic switch mechanism that would stop once the charging was completed. Hence, the fire that sparked from the overcharged bike spread through the wirings of their house until it reached the attic where the family were sleeping.

A total of 10 persons were in the house. “The deceased father identified as Mark Villanueva saved the other five members of their household including the elderly and those who were on the ground floor but when he returned to try to save his wife, Dexie, and three children aged six, two, and one, they were trapped and were unable to get out,” Verosil narrated.

Moreover, he said the attic was made of wood which made the fire spread faster and there were no other openings aside from a small window and the attic door.

Two neighboring houses were also damaged but there were no injuries or casualties.

Total damage incurred amounted to PHP9 million.

The BFP advised the public to always unplug appliances when not in use.

