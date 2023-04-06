Dubai pushes for driverless taxis by 2023

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that self-driving taxis will be launched in the city by 2023.

The RTA has revealed that ten self-driving taxis will be available for public use in Jumeirah by the end of this year.

Fares will be like limo taxis which are often around 30 percent higher than normal taxis. It will be able to accommodate three passengers in the back, with no passengers in the front.

Pick-up and drop-up will be limited to areas between Etihad Museum and Dubai Water Canal. Riders will be able to visit La Mer Beach, Mercato Mall, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Box Park, or any of the restaurants and cafes along the Al Wasl or Jumeirah roads.

Initially, five self-driving taxis have begun to digitally map the Jumeirah 1 area to test the technology, collect data on traffic light signals and monitor other drivers’ behaviours.

In an Instagram post, RTA said operations will start at the end of 2023 with the aim of reaching 4,000 taxis by 2030.

The vehicles will be equipped with 80 sensors, cameras, and LiDAR systems – light detection and ranging (laser scanning technology) to monitor road conditions, and controls to avoid collision with any objects, even those the human eye cannot see.

Further, it noted that autonomous vehicles are environmentally friendly electric vehicles and can serve considerable numbers of customers, particularly senior citizens, residents and people of determination.