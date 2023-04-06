Abu Dhabi implements 1,000 dirhams fine for parking on sidewalks

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality announced that parking in places not designated for the purpose and on sidewalks could result in a fine of up to AED1,000. If the fine is paid within thirty days of the violation being issued, the penalty will be reduced to AED500.

On Thursday, it has launched a campaign to raise community awareness about the negative impact of parking cars and vehicles on sidewalks, pedestrian paths, and other facilities designated for pedestrians.

Under the Federal Traffic Law in Article 62, failing to abide by the traffic rule is punishable by a fine of AED500.

Authority has urged all members of society to take on a greater level of social responsibility when it comes to preserving the general appearance of cities and streets.

Earlier, the Abu Dhabi Police have called on motorists to avoid parking randomly during Taraweeh or other prayers.

Further, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality warned that parking in these facilities in violation of laws endangers public safety, obstructs pedestrian movement, and prevents them from benefiting from these facilities.