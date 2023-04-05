Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE Ambassador to PH hosts Iftar Dinner in Manila, highlights ‘human fraternity’

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos4 hours ago

Courtesy of: Embassy of United Arab Emirates Manila

On the occasion of holy Ramadan, H.E. Mohamed Obaid Alqataam, the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the Philippines, organized an Iftar Dinner on Tuesday for accredited Heads of Foreign Missions in Manila and officials from the Philippine Congress and Government.

In an online interview with The Filipino Times, Alqataam said: “It was an opportunity to share the blessed and cheerful moments of holy Ramadan with our friends and colleagues from either the diplomatic corps, or the Philippine government, especially with the very friendly ties we have.”

Alqataam noted that the holy month of Ramadan is a reminder for everyone to “stick to the values of human fraternity.”

He explained that the Iftar dinner was not only for our Muslim brothers and sisters but an also an opportunity to “bring the people together.”

“Fortunately, people in the Philippines share the same values of tolerance, fraternity and peaceful coexistence, and that is why we are always motivated to do more. For example, these days the Embassy organizes daily Iftar Caterings for hundreds of people in many mosques and orphanages in Manila, sponsored by two of the world’s leading charities; the Emirates Red Crescent, and the Zayed Bin Sultan Al-Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation. We have always been lending a hand to people all over the world, and we will always be aspiring to do more,” Alqataam added.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos4 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2023 03 11 at 10.03.11

Customs to review policy after destroying of toy plane owned by OFW incident

4 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 03 11 at 10.03.10

NAIA terminals ready for surge of around 2M passengers this Holy week

4 hours ago
century

Century Pacific posts 14% Topline, 6% Profit Growth in 2022

4 hours ago
tft website

Authorities confiscate P476K worth of shabu from former OFW

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button