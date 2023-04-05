UAE Ambassador to PH hosts Iftar Dinner in Manila, highlights ‘human fraternity’

On the occasion of holy Ramadan, H.E. Mohamed Obaid Alqataam, the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the Philippines, organized an Iftar Dinner on Tuesday for accredited Heads of Foreign Missions in Manila and officials from the Philippine Congress and Government.

In an online interview with The Filipino Times, Alqataam said: “It was an opportunity to share the blessed and cheerful moments of holy Ramadan with our friends and colleagues from either the diplomatic corps, or the Philippine government, especially with the very friendly ties we have.”

Alqataam noted that the holy month of Ramadan is a reminder for everyone to “stick to the values of human fraternity.”

He explained that the Iftar dinner was not only for our Muslim brothers and sisters but an also an opportunity to “bring the people together.”

“Fortunately, people in the Philippines share the same values of tolerance, fraternity and peaceful coexistence, and that is why we are always motivated to do more. For example, these days the Embassy organizes daily Iftar Caterings for hundreds of people in many mosques and orphanages in Manila, sponsored by two of the world’s leading charities; the Emirates Red Crescent, and the Zayed Bin Sultan Al-Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation. We have always been lending a hand to people all over the world, and we will always be aspiring to do more,” Alqataam added.