PPA warns travelers vs bringing pork products, prohibited items

Aside from the usual prohibited deadly weapons and materials, has been warned against bringing poultry and livestock products that might spread African swine fever (ASF) and bird flu, according to the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA).

In a statement released on Tuesday, the PPA said passengers bound to Mindoro, Marinduque, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Bacolod, Bohol, Ormoc, Camiguin, Zamboanga, Isabela, and other areas this Holy Week are prohibited to carry pork meat and pork products, in compliance with existing orders and guidelines from the national and local governments.

𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐬

Port of Batangas – Pork products bound for Mindoro

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐪𝐮𝐞/𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐳𝐨𝐧

Lucena Port – all pork meat products bound for Marinduque

𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐫𝐨

Port of Calapan – pork and chicken products

𝐁𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐥

Port of Matnog (trips bound for Visayas and Mindanao) – live hogs, processed and frozen Pork products, like longanisa, Tocino, siomai Ham and Bacon, with no proper documentation for shipment

𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐞

All ports – Live chicken is strictly prohibited. Pork meat from Cebu, Pilar, Pio Duran & Lucena with no permit issued from the Authority is likewise prohibited.

𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐧

Port of Puerto Princesa to other destinations – mango

𝐍𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐬 𝐎𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥/𝐒𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐣𝐨𝐫

Base port Dumaguete – Pork mean and pork products

Ports of Siquijor & Larena- All pork and pork related products

Port of Sibulan – pork products including chorizo and goat’s meat

Port of Bulado – all pork at pork products including the famous chicharon from Carcar.

𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐲/𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐬

All ports with trips bound for Bacolod/ Negros Occidental – pork meat or any pork products

𝐍𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐬 𝐎𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥/𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐝/𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐨

All ports – pork meat and other pork products

𝐁𝐨𝐡𝐨𝐥

All ports – All live pigs including raw or cooked pork meat products such as chicharon, chorizo, embutido, siomai, lechon without complete documents from the agencies concerned.

𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐲𝐭𝐞/𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐧

Port of Ormoc

– Live pigs, pork products and by-products, whether fresh, frozen, processed or cooked, including but not limited to frozen boar semen from areas with reported African Swine Fever (ASF);

– Coconut seed nuts, seedlings, young coconut (buko), fresh parts of coconut tree and similar plants coming from Luzon (Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Quezon) and Bicol Region;

– Plants and fruits without Plant Quarantine Shipping Permit (mangosteen, lanzones, etc.) that came from Luzon; banana, hemp and other similar crops from Davao City, Davao Del Sur, Davao Del Norte, Compostela Valley, Bukidnon and North and South Cotabato

𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐨

From port of Babak, Samal Island bound to Davao – Endangered species and wildlife

Corals, shells, sands

From Davao City bound to Samal Island – Pork meat (Raw and Cooked), Processed Pork Products like canned pork meats, luncheon meat and mango

𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐬 𝐎𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥/𝐂𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐲𝐚𝐧 𝐝𝐞 𝐎𝐫𝐨

Cagayan de Oro Port – Pork and chicken meat bound for Iloilo, Bacolod, Bohol, and Cebu.

Balingoan Port – Pork and chicken meat bound for Camiguin.

𝐙𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐨𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐚

Base port Zamboanga – Pork meat and by products from ASF affected areas to Zamboanga City and Illegal Wildlife Animal/s and plant/s without permit

TMO Isabela Pork of Isabela Port meat and by products from ASF affected Areas to Isabela City, Basilan and Illegal Wildlife Animal/s and plant/s without permit

𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐬 𝐎𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥/𝐎𝐳𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐳

Ozamiz Port – Pork meat to and from Cebu City

TMO Plaridel – to and from Cebu City

𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐨 𝐝𝐞𝐥 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞/𝐈𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐧

Port of Iligan bound for Cebu – Pork products

Meanwhile, the heightened alert status in airports and seaports will remain until May 31 or during the summer vacation in anticipation of the influx of travelers.