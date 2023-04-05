Marcos orders rightsizing of executive branch

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered a rightsizing of the executive branch to improve state services and programs.

During a sectoral meeting on the National Government Rightsizing Program on Tuesday, Marcos called for a further assessment of the present set-up in the executive branch to determine redundant positions as well as functions that could be merged.

He noted that rightsizing is not aimed at terminating employees but to serve as a tool to upskill and reskill the current government workforce.

Marcos noted that the NGRP would entail a comprehensive strategic review of the functions, operations, organization, systems, and processes of different government agencies.

Moreover, it will involve massive and transformational initiatives in the agencies concerned, such as mergers, consolidation, splitting, transfer, and even the abolition of some offices.

The legislation, which is seen to have an implication on the devolution of local government functions, has already passed the third reading at the lower house of Congress.

Meanwhile, the three bills on the NGRP that were filed in the Senate remain pending at the committee level.