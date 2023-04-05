DFA: 4 new EDCA sites show “stronger alliance” with U.S.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the expansion of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) between the Philippines and the United States shows a “stronger alliance” that will spur economic growth and job opportunities for Filipinos.

In a statement released on Tuesday, DFA said: “The EDCA will enhance the interoperability of our armed forces to collectively better respond to threats, including those requiring close cooperation and coordination for more rapid and effective humanitarian assistance and disaster response.”

On the other hand, the U.S. Department of Defense noted that the new locations will strengthen the interoperability of the U.S. and Philippine Armed Forces.

“The United States is committed to ensuring its activities around EDCA sites are responsive to the needs and priorities of local communities, and we will continue to consult closely with the Philippines on new opportunities that serve our shared interests,” it stated on a release.

Malacañang announced on Monday the location of the four additional EDCA sites across the country specifically Camilo Osias Naval Base in Santa Ana, Cagayan; Camp Melchor dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela; Balabac Island in Palawan and Lal-lo Airport in Cagayan.

The U.S. has expressed its intent to expand funding on top of the $82 million they have already allocated toward infrastructure investments at the existing EDCA sites.