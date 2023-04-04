Sharjah RTA launches free internet service on intercity buses

The Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) in Sharjah is taking strides towards providing top-notch services for public transport commuters.

In their latest move, SRTA has introduced a free internet service on all intercity buses in the Emirate of Sharjah, as part of their comprehensive development plan.

This new addition is expected to increase the happiness of customers by providing them with high-quality services that cater to their needs and interests.

SRTA’s strategy and work plans are focused on providing new services on its bus fleet, developing work mechanisms, increasing efficiency, and improving service levels for the public.

The free internet service is available on all intercity buses that operate daily trips on 15 main intercity routes, making it easier for commuters to communicate with their families and friends until they reach their destinations.