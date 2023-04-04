Indian National Takes Home AED 20 Million Grand Prize after second try with Big Ticket!

At the Series 250 Big Ticket Live draw, Arun Kumar Vatakke Koroth was named the grand prize winner who took home the AED 20 million grand prize.

A resident of India, Arun Kumar started purchasing Big Ticket raffle tickets online after hearing about the Big Ticket live draws through word-of-mouth from his friends. Arun bought his second ticket ever from the Big Ticket website on the 22nd of March after feeling lucky and wanting to try his luck once again.

When Big Ticket’s representatives first tried to inform Arun about his big win, he couldn’t believe that on just his second try, he was named the sole winner of the AED 20 million grand prize. Overjoyed, Arun says he will finally be able to have his dream become a reality by investing a large sum of his winnings into starting his own business in his home country.

Congratulations once again to our Big Ticket AED 20 million grand prize winner and to all the other winners from tonight’s show.

At the upcoming May live draw, one lucky winner will win AED 15 million with Big Ticket. In addition to the grand prize, nine other winners will have the chance to walk away with guaranteed cash prizes during the upcoming live draw. A second prize amount of AED 100,000 will be announced, as well as a third prize amount of AED 90,000, fourth prize of AED 80,000, fifth prize of AED 70,000, sixth prize of AED 60,000, seventh prize of AED 50,000, eighth prize of AED 40,000, ninth prize of AED 30,000 and tenth prize of AED 20,000. Big Ticket customers will also be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw and stand a chance to be one of four winners to walk away with AED 100k every week.

Prize Prize Description Name Ticket No. Nationality Grand Prize AED 20,000,000 Arun Kumar Vatakke Koroth 261031 India 2nd AED 100,000 Suresh Mathan 018462 India 3rd AED 90,000 Muhammed Shefeek 333142 India 4th AED 80,000 Riyas Thiruvattuthodi 259107 India 5th AED 70,000 Shoaib Haider 235080 Pakistan 6th AED 60,000 Mohammed Ali 058982 India 7th AED 50,000 Thomas Punnookalam Joseph 140993 India 8th AED 40,000 Deepu Cleetus 347618 India 9th AED 30,000 Jeena Varghese 318225 India 10th AED 20,000 George Donnelly 051174 United Kingdom Dream Car Range Rover Arun Moonumoolayil Joseph 000856 India

April weekly e-draw dates:

Promotion 1: 1st – 9th April & Draw Date – 10th April (Monday)

Promotion 2: 10th – 16th April & Draw Date – 17th April (Monday)

Promotion 3: 17th – 23rd April & Draw Date – 24th April (Monday)

Promotion 4: 24th –30th April & Draw Date – 1st May (Monday)

*All Big Ticket raffle tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered into the adjoining draw date only; the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.