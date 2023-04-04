Hugh Jackman urges sun safety after new skin cancer scare

Hugh Jackman, the Australian actor best known for his role as Wolverine in Marvel’s X-Men franchise, has announced that he is undergoing further skin cancer tests after a recent medical check-up.

In a video post, the 54-year-old actor urged followers to get checked and follow sun safety advice, while sporting a bandage on his nose. Jackman had his first skin cancer removed in 2013 and has since undergone at least six procedures.

In the post, Jackman explained that his doctor had noticed “little things which could be, or could not be basal cell [carcinomas],” a type of non-melanoma skin cancer that is caused by overexposure to the sun or sunbeds.

He reassured his fans that basal cell carcinomas are the “least dangerous” in the world of skin cancer but added that he hoped his scare would remind people to be sun-safe.

“Please wear sunscreen, it is just not worth it, no matter how much you want a tan. Trust me!” he said.

According to the NHS, treatment for non-melanoma skin cancers is successful in 90% of cases.

However, Australia is the skin cancer capital of the world, with more than 11,500 people diagnosed with melanoma and an estimated 434,000 treated for other skin cancers each year.

Jackman’s diagnoses had come as a surprise despite his upbringing.

“Being an Australian it’s a very common thing. I never wore sunscreen growing up so I was a prime candidate for it,” he said in a 2015 interview with People magazine.

The actor expects the results of his skin cancer tests within the next few days.