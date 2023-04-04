Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BREAKING: Magnitude 6.6 rocks Catanduanes, tsunami warning issued

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in waters off Gigmoto, Catanduanes. 

Phivolcs also raised a tsunami warning telling the public ‘it is expected to experience wave heights of less than one meter above the normal tides and may be higher on enclosed bays and straits’. 

The agency said that the quake had a depth of 9 kilometers and its epicenter was offshore in Gigmoto town.

“Based on the tsunami wave models and early tide gauge records of the tsunami, it is expected to experience wave heights of less than one meter above the normal tides and may be higher on enclosed bays and straits,” Phivolcs said.

“It is forecasted that the first tsunami waves will arrive between 09:02 PM to 12:54 AM 05 Apr 2023 (PST). These waves may continue for hours,” it added. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

rta bus

Sharjah RTA launches free internet service on intercity buses

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 47

Experience the ‘unbelievable’ as Big Bad Wolf Books returns to Dubai

3 hours ago
Series 250 Live Draw Image49

Indian National Takes Home AED 20 Million Grand Prize after second try with Big Ticket!

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 46

Invest in a home designed for wellness, choose The Radiance Manila Bay

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button