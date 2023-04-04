BREAKING: Magnitude 6.6 rocks Catanduanes, tsunami warning issued

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in waters off Gigmoto, Catanduanes.

Phivolcs also raised a tsunami warning telling the public ‘it is expected to experience wave heights of less than one meter above the normal tides and may be higher on enclosed bays and straits’.

The agency said that the quake had a depth of 9 kilometers and its epicenter was offshore in Gigmoto town.

“Based on the tsunami wave models and early tide gauge records of the tsunami, it is expected to experience wave heights of less than one meter above the normal tides and may be higher on enclosed bays and straits,” Phivolcs said.

“It is forecasted that the first tsunami waves will arrive between 09:02 PM to 12:54 AM 05 Apr 2023 (PST). These waves may continue for hours,” it added.