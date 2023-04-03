Remulla reveals alleged mastermind of Degamo slay

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla has revealed one of the alleged masterminds in the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo namely “Marvin Miranda y Halaman.”

In a joint press briefing on Monday, Remulla said Miranda, a military reservist, was responsible for contracting people and gathering firearms. He noted that the alleged role is like a “director” of the daylight shooting of Degamo at his house.

Moreover, Remulla mentioned Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. as the “executive producer,” who is currently abroad and has refused to come home to face allegations.

“Cong. Teves appears to be the main mastermind,” he added.

No other details have been shared as the department is still reviewing Miranda’s testimonies.

Earlier, the National Bureau of Investigation arrested one of the main players in the killing. Remulla said with this latest arrest, the case is now “99% solved.”