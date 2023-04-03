BI orders NAIA staff, other int’l ports to be on ‘heightened alert’ for Holy Week rush

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has placed on heightened alert its personnel at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and in other international ports nationwide as a large influx of international passengers are expected during the Holy Week.

In a statement released on Monday, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said: “We are bracing for a surge in the volume of passenger who are expected to travel in and out of the country during the Holy Week, thus we have to alert our border control officers for any eventuality that may arise during this period.”

Tansingco noted that the BI has added more than a hundred immigration officers to the NAIA to reinforce the immigration booths in the arrival and departure areas.

Morever, the BI chief reiterated its call to implement stricter measures in screening passengers to block any attempts by human trafficking syndicates and ensure that no unwanted or illegal aliens are able to slip into the country.

Tansingco bared that BI’s electronic gates are fully operational at the airport which allows faster digital processing of arrivals.

With the reopening of borders and lifting of Covid-19 travel restrictions, the BI eyes more travelers to enter and exit the country during this year’s Lenten break.