Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BI orders NAIA staff, other int’l ports to be on ‘heightened alert’ for Holy Week rush

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos3 hours ago

File Photo

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has placed on heightened alert its personnel at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and in other international ports nationwide as a large influx of international passengers are expected during the Holy Week.

In a statement released on Monday, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said: “We are bracing for a surge in the volume of passenger who are expected to travel in and out of the country during the Holy Week, thus we have to alert our border control officers for any eventuality that may arise during this period.”

Tansingco noted that the BI has added more than a hundred immigration officers to the NAIA to reinforce the immigration booths in the arrival and departure areas.

Morever, the BI chief reiterated its call to implement stricter measures in screening passengers to block any attempts by human trafficking syndicates and ensure that no unwanted or illegal aliens are able to slip into the country.

Tansingco bared that BI’s electronic gates are fully operational at the airport which allows faster digital processing of arrivals.

With the reopening of borders and lifting of Covid-19 travel restrictions, the BI eyes more travelers to enter and exit the country during this year’s Lenten break.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos3 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

immigration 1

BI says only .06% of passengers offloaded from flights due to human trafficking

21 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 04 03 at 2.03.35 PM

Fly to Manila with Singapore Airlines and enjoy up to 70% off extra baggage purchases

36 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 40

BTS member SUGA to release solo album ‘D-Day’ on April 21

2 hours ago
TFT NEWS Talabat

talabat UAE joins hands with trusted charity partners to launch several Ramadan campaigns

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button