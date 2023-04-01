Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to rainy weather

The Abu Dhabi Police on Friday called on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather.

In a tweet, the police have urged motorists to adhere to “the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.”

Various parts of the United Arab Emirates have experienced rain in the past days.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, light rains were witnessed in Al Dhafra and Sir Baniyas Island areas. Likewise, in parts of Dubai like Deira, Zabeel and Jumeirah also witnessed light showers.

Authorities have reminded drivers to follow traffic rules for their own safety.