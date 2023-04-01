Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to rainy weather

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos12 hours ago

The Abu Dhabi Police on Friday called on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather.

In a tweet, the police have urged motorists to adhere to “the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.”

Various parts of the United Arab Emirates have experienced rain in the past days.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, light rains were witnessed in Al Dhafra and Sir Baniyas Island areas. Likewise, in parts of Dubai like Deira, Zabeel and Jumeirah also witnessed light showers.

Authorities have reminded drivers to follow traffic rules for their own safety.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

