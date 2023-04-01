Ople hails EU decision to recognize PH seafarers’ certificate

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople has lauded the European Commission (EC) for recognizing the significant efforts being made by the Philippines to comply with the requirements under the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) for seafarers.

“With this decision, a crisis of monumental proportions has just been averted,” Ople said in a statement.

The government estimates that roughly 50,000 jobs of Filipino masters and officers aboard European vessels have been saved in light of the decision.

“We look forward to the start of technical cooperation between the Philippines and EC in professionalizing and further improving the skills of Filipino seafarers,” she said.

Ople added that the European Commission’s decision is a testimony to the leadership and political will of President Bongbong Marcos.

“The President has been consistent and relentless in taking up the cudgels for our Filipino seafarers,” Ople said.

The EU cited Manila’s “serious efforts” to comply with the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) for Seafarers.

“We appreciate the constructive cooperation with the Philippine authorities and welcome their efforts to improve the system for training and certifying seafarers. The Philippines provide a significant and valued part of the European and global shipping industry’s maritime workforce,” EU Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean said.

Back in December 2021, the EU warned the Philippines that certificates from the Philippines would be revoked if the Philippine government will not comply with international standards.

The Department of Foreign Affairs previously warned that 50,000 Filipino seafarers deployed in the EU will be at risk of losing their jobs if EMSA’s standards are not met.

The EU said that it will be providing technical assistance to the Philippines to further improve its maritime sector.