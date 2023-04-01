DMW renews PH gov’t commitment to protect migrant rights

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has reaffirmed the commitment of the Philippine government to uphold international standards in protecting the rights of migrant workers and extend special attention to female workers and their children.

In her closing remarks on Friday at the 21st Session of the United Nations (UN) Committee on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Family, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople highlighted the Philippine’s whole-of-government approach to address the concerns of migrant workers and their families.

“At the time of their greatest need, we are there,” said Ople during the UN session.

To address concerns on the increasing number of women seeking employment abroad, Ople noted that the government is focusing on building a stronger and more robust economy.

“You have also raised concerns on the feminization of migration, a concern that we share; and the reason why our whole-of-government approach to building a stronger and more robust economy is focused on addressing this issue at its core,” she said.

Moreover, Ople vowed to exert greater effort to inform the department’s stakeholders about the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families (CMW) and its provisions as she led a high-level delegation to the UN from March 30-31.

During the two-day dialog, the secretary mentioned recent actions taken by the government such as aid and relief assistance extended to migrant workers displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as natural calamities in their host countries.

Additionally, it has allocated emergency funds for migrant workers in distress, extends health care and other services for migrants and their families, and pursues an aggressive campaign against illegal recruitment and human trafficking.

Meanwhile, Ople also cited the signing of bilateral agreements with Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia extending greater protection for domestic workers.

“The Philippines will never cease to protect its OFWs, regardless of gender, status, and the skills they possess. We believe, not only as a government but as a democratic country, as a society, that migrant workers’ rights are human rights,” she said.